- RelationshipsFlo Rida's Baby Mama Willing To Settle For $40 Million After Son Falls Out Of WindowFlo Rida and Alexis Adams' son suffered serious injuries after falling out of a 5th-story window in March.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRomeo & Master P Link Up To Settle DifferencesThe No Limit father and son duo put aside their recent beef and are looking to heal and communicate moving forward.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChanning Tatum Rekindles Romance With Jessie J Hours After Settling DivorceThe couple got back together after only a month apart.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureRihanna's Lawsuit Against Her Father For Exploiting "Fenty" Name May Be Settled PrivatelyThings could get very messy if they don't settle the matter privatelyBy Lynn S.
- Music2 Chainz Reaches Settlement In $10 Million Lawsuit Over TeeFLii Song2 Chainz has settled on his $10 million lawsuit.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAdrien Broner Agrees To Pony Up $1 Million In Settlement Over Jewelry DebtAdrien Droner does the right thing like "Spike."By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino Settles Royalty Dispute With Glassnote RecordsAnother win for Gambino. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Says She's Been "Wasting" Her Time On SomethingTrouble in paradise? By Chantilly Post
- MusicFloyd Mayweather & DJ Khaled Settle SEC Charges In Cryptocurrency CaseFloyd had to dish out $600K & Khaled another $150K to settle their SEC charges.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsGilbert Arenas' Sex Tape Accuser Settles Out Of Court: ReportArenas shut the accuser now. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyJay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal DisputeJay-Z won't budge unless the independent court produces a more diverse list of candidates.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Settles Lawsuit With Laugh Out Loud Comedy Productions OwnerKevin Hart manages to resolve a legal predicament after being accused of plagiarism. By hnhh
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Verbally Agrees To Repay His $2 Million Debt To Dame Dash"We're gonna squash it -- and I feel good about it."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Settles Lloyd's Of London Cancelled Tour LawsuitKanye West & Lloyd's Of London have come to a settlement on their lawsuits.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil B & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Supposedly End Beef, Twitter ReactsLil B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie bury the hatchet.By Matt F
- MusicDiddy Settles Lawsuit With Photographer Who Accused Him Of BeatdownDiddy gets a deal done.By Matt F
- LifeDonald Trump Agrees To Settle Trump University Lawsuit For $25 MillionTrump University has agreed to a $25 million settlement.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCurren$y & Dame Dash Settle $3 Million Dollar LawsuitCurren$y & Dame Dash have settled their $3 million dollar legal battle out of court.By Kevin Goddard