Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Willing To Settle For $40 Million After Son Falls Out Of Window

Flo Rida's 6-year-old son with Alexis Adams, Zohar Dillard, fell out of a window at his New Jersey residence earlier this year. The young boy plummeted five stories down onto pavement, and the 50-foot fall caused him some critical injuries. Zohar reportedly suffered two collapsed lungs, a shattered pelvis, metatarsal fractures, a liver laceration, and internal bleeding. The terrifying, nearly-fatal incident left the boy's mother seeking damages from the company that manages the apartment building, the company that installed the windows, and more. She claims that improperly installed windows are to blame for her son's injuries, and believes that the tragedy could have been prevented. According to her, the defendants were also "negligent and careless" in their installation of the windows.

"As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare," she explained after the incident. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.” Now, Adams is looking to settle the case, but it won't be cheap.

Alexis Adams Seeking $20 Million From Two Sets Of Defendants

Flo Rida performs at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series at Fox News Studios on July 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

According to new documents obtained by TMZ, the mother is looking for $20 million from each set of defendants. This adds up to a total of $40 million to put an end to the lawsuit. It's unclear, however, whether or not the defendants are willing to settle for that amount.

Goldberg Management, the building's property management company, previously filed for the case to be dismissed. They claimed that they weren't responsible for either the child's fall, or the injuries he sustained from the incident. What do you think of Alexis Adams looking to settle the lawsuit for $40 million? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Flo Rida.

