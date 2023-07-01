Back in March, Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son Zohar Dillard fell from the window of an apartment building in New Jersey. The boy and his mother, Alexis Adams, live in the building on the 5th floor. He was critically hurt in the fall, later ending up in the ICU for his various injuries. He suffered collapsed lungs, a shattered pelvis, internal bleeding, metatarsal fractures, and a liver laceration. Following the tragic accident, the boy’s mother filed a lawsuit, claiming that improperly installed windows in the building led to her son’s fall.

She is seeking damages from Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado, and Pitch Perfect 74 LLC. Adams claims that all three parties were “negligent and careless and did not install size guards on the window.” “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” she said following the tragedy. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”

The Fall Put Flo Rida’s Child In The ICU

Adams later said, “I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting, and is still here with me. He’s a real-life superhero.” Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline now reveal that Goldberg Management, the building’s property management company, has filed to dismiss the case. The company is claiming they are not at fault for the child’s fall and subsequent injuries.

The 6-year-old boy also has special needs, reportedly diagnosed with autism and hydrocephalus. In May, it was reported that Flo Rida was ordered by judge Shira Atzmon to pay Zohar’s mother $500,000 in child support per year. It has previously been reported that the rapper had been refusing to pay his son’s medical bills.

