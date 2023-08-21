Mother Crowd Surfs Her Baby At Flo Rida Concert

Concerts are one of the most unique atmospheres to experience. From the moshpits to singing songs word for word the artist a mere few hundred feet away, seeing the choreography and set pieces, it is a one-of-a-kind event. This most recent Flo Rida performance had all of that and then some with a baby thrown in the mix. The Carol City, Florida-born rapper made his appearance at a music festival in Erie, Pennsylvania called CelebrateErie, which was three days.

Flo Rida was the second show on August 19 and he had the crowd rocking. In the YouTube video below you can see everyone having a great time with the hitmaker having fun with his set. However, what follows is something quite hysterical but also nerve-racking at the same time. A baby is being crowd-surfed with the mother starting the whole thing. The child eventually makes it to Flo Rida and he does something no one has probably seen.

Did Flo Rida Do The Right Thing?

The big teddy bear puts his mic down, gently holds the baby, then kisses it on the forehead and continues to perform. At one point, Flo Rida even holds the microphone to the kid’s mouth to sing along. Later on, another fan came and joined Flo Rida on stage and held the infant, then took a selfie with them. It is a wild moment for sure and one that had commenters questioning the parenting skills saying, “Concerts are way too loud for a baby,” on Reddit.

What are your thoughts on these parents crowd-surfing their baby at Flo Rida’s concert? Do you think the parents should have left the child at home with a family member or babysitter? Did Flo Rida handle the situation the right way? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around the music world.

