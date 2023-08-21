Damson Idris & Lori Harvey All Smiles During Disneyland Date: Photos

When Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan announced their breakup in early 2022, fans of the model were curious to see what her next move would be. Rather than sulk over the relationship that didn’t last, she’s been pouring her energy into expanding her personal resume, as well as travelling the world with Damson Idris. The Snowfall actor and Harvey publicly confirmed their romance to the world late last year, and while critics have made attempts to split them up, the photos from their latest day out together prove that they’re doing just fine nearly a year into committing to each other.

On Sunday (August 20), the Memphis-born beauty hopped on Instagram to share another photo dump with fans. This time around, she gave us a look inside her and Idris’ day at the Happiest Place on Earth together, where they ate plenty of delicious treats. “Went to Disneyland for the food 🥨🍕🍗🍭,” she wrote in the caption. Harvey also noted that she’s wearing the Mallorca playsuit from her Yevrah Swim Euro Summer collection.

Lori Harvey and Her Man Visit the Happiest Place on Earth

Throughout her 10 pictures, the multi-talent chose to highlight snacks like a funnel cake, giant pretzels, and lollipops. She and Idris definitely got their steps in, as her phone’s pedometer tracked just under 15K, and the couple looked to be all smiles in the snaps captured of them together. In the comments, many followers have observed that the chemistry between the pair looks to be different than how Lori was with past lovers like Future and MBJ.

If you think that taking a day trip to Disneyland simply for the over-priced (albeit tasty) food is a major flex, wait until you see what Lori Harvey got up to in Cabo San Lucas earlier this month. See the model’s photo dump from those adventures with Damson Idris at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

