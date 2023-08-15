Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Baecation In Beautiful Mexico

From what we’ve seen on her Instagram feed, Lori Harvey has had an incredible 2023 so far. She recently launched her Yevrah swimwear line and continues to promote her skincare products. Elsewhere, she and Damson Idris have already been on multiple baecations. Of course, the pair is forced to spend lengthy periods of time apart due to their busy careers. Making time to travel through the tropics together is likely what keeps their bond so strong.

Their latest adventure has taken the actor and model to beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On Monday (August 14), Harvey shared a photo dump highlighting some of her favourite memories from her time down south. She kicked things off with a classic beachside snap, relaxing on a chair with a beverage in hand. The Memphis native also showed off the stunning views she encountered during her stay, as well as her perfectly toned figure in several of her Yevrah designs.

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her New Swimsuit Line in Cabo

Mid-way through her IG carousel we finally see Idris, who looks comfortable as ever with his arm wrapped around his girl. While he toasts the camera with a glass of red wine, she pulls a duck face and sticks up her middle finger. It seems their Mexico getaway featured plenty of delicious food and drinks, fashion-forward moments, and spectacular sunsets spent frolicking by the water in their swimsuits. It’s unclear where Harvey and Idris well get off to next, but we certainly can’t wait to see the photos that come from their trip.

Lori Harvey has been linked to no shortage of famous figures in the industry since she first became a household name. Arguably the most high-profile relationships she’s had have been with Future and Michael B. Jordan, however, Damson Idris has been in her life much longer than many anticipated they would last. Read Harvey’s full dating history at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

