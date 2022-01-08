baecation
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her ButtSocial media sleuths have noticed that the pair recently travelled to Dubai together, but it's unclear how serious their bond is.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAngela Simmons' Bikini Body Looks Strong & Sexy On Yo Gotti's Custom T-ShirtThe couple has done plenty of travelling together this year, and they're not quite done yet.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipDDG Trolls Halle Bailey Pregnancy Conspiracy Theorists: "The Internet So Gullible"Is she, or isn't she?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Baecation Photos Feed Into Pregnancy RumoursSocial media sleuths have their eyes peeled for any glimpses of Bailey's rumoured baby belly.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsStormzy Preparing To Propose To Maya Jama After Luxury Greece Baecation: ReportSpinning the block isn't always such a bad idea.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMaya Jama & Stormzy Hold Hands In Greece After Rekindling Their RelationshipWe've got another pair of spin the blockers on our hands.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Damson Idris Baecation In Beautiful MexicoLooks like the couple is still going strong!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna & ASAP Rocky Fly To Barbados For A Baecation After Turning Heads In ParisThe pair packed on plenty of PDA while visiting Rih's birth country.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJordyn Woods' Dubai Baecation Continues To Produce Iconic Instagram PicsLooks like everyone got Diddy's "Act Bad" summer memo.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Damson Idris' Baecation Photo Dump Lands On Model's InstagramPeople doubted the validity of their romance at first, but the young couple seems to have won the public over with their heartwarming love.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDamson Idris & Lori Harvey Wish Fans A Happy Easter After He Lands Movie Role Opposite Brad PittThe British actor has been cast in Apple's forthcoming F1 racing flick alongside the "Fight Club" legend.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey Shares Bootyful Baecation Photos With Damson IdrisIt remains unclear where the couple jetted off to, but they're certainly having no shortage of fun in the sun.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLeBron & Savannah James Go On A Much-Needed BaecationIt has been a busy time for the James family.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAngela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG UploadsThe Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on "Down In the DM."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChris Rock & Lake Bell's Romance Continues With Beautiful Boat Date In CroatiaThe couple looks to be getting more comfortable with PDA.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim K & Pete Davidson Twin While Smooching On The Beach In All-Black OutfitsThe 28-year-old and his reality star girlfriend are both rocking bleach blonde hair at the moment.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCardi B Returns To Her Stripper Roots On Cabo Baecation With OffsetThe couple packed on the PDA after Cardi showed out on the pole.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Practicing PDA In Barbados After Breakup Rumours SurfaceRiRi and Rocky appear to be taking a baecation to her homeland amid the chaos. By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe & Chaney Jones Appear To Be On A Baecation Following "Luxury Behavioural Treatment" ClaimsYe just bought his girl a rare Birkin bag, and now it looks like they're on a romantic getaway.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSaweetie Denies Throwing Shade At Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves After They Reunite On TikTokBaby and Jayda Wayda learned a dance to YungManny's "Bitcoin."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAre DDG & Halle Bailey On A Baecation?Fans are tying together the clues from DDG and Halle Bailey's most recent vacation posts.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsLil Tjay & Reginae Carter Spark Dating RumorsRapper Lil Tjay seemingly hit the slopes with Reginae Carter.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsQuavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. MartinThe pair were previously romantically linked back in 2017.By Hayley Hynes