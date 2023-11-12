Halle Bailey & DDG Baecation Photos Feed Into Pregnancy Rumours

It's been months since people began speculating about a potential pregnancy for Halle Bailey, but the Atlanta-born actress still refuses to divulge her secrets with us. Instead, she's been playing coy by mostly hiding her midsection from the camera. When Bailey has given us a look at her outfits from the front they've either been oversized, or images appear to be photoshopped to make her waist look even more slim than usual. Despite some insisting that she's expecting her first child, the 23-year-old's refusal to confirm the news has left some room for doubt.

We've been Bailey on many red carpets in recent weeks, donning gowns that shield her slim body from revealing too much. This weekend, she and DDG are taking a break from the spotlight with a trip to the tropics, allowing The Little Mermaid star to flaunt her body in a blue bikini, which she proudly did on Snapchat and other platforms. While she gave us a look at her swimsuit and perky bottom from the back, Halle's refusal to turn around and give us a look at the current state of her stomach is raising eyebrows.

Halle Bailey Enjoys Life "Under the Sea" with DDG

Elsewhere on her Story, Bailey "reconnected" with one of her animated Disney co-stars while picking up a tiny crab on the beach. She also posted a cute selfie with DDG (notably taken from the chest up, as well as a heartwarming video of a mother and baby bird spending time together in a tree. Finally, we see the brunette beauty swimming in the blue ocean, keeping her midsection hidden from view as she smiles for the camera.

Even with all the gossip about a potential baby in store for the couple, Halle Bailey and DDG have chosen to ignore the rumours to keep their private lives just that. They had plenty of fun this past Halloween with their creative costumes, one of which paid homage to Janet Jackson and the late Tupac Shakur. See photos at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

