Halle Bailey & DDG Glow In All Black Ensembles At Glamour’s Women OTY Awards

Halle Bailey didn't seem too concerned about beating the pregnancy rumours long floating around her and DDG on Monday (October 17). At the time, the couple was out in Santa Monica, where The Little Mermaid actress' oversized outfit raised eyebrows in the California heat. Of course, we're waiting for her and her YouTuber beau to share the news themselves before sending them congratulations, but their latest date night on Tuesday had some second-guessing whether Bailey is rocking a baby bump or not.

After beginning the week off in her casual attire, the 23-year-old reminded us she's That Girl for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. As per usual, Bailey and DDG beautifully coordinated their attire. He looked even more dapper than usual in an all-black suit, adding a hefty silver cross chain to accessorize. On his arm, the Atlanta native also opted to wear black, though her short dress featured beautiful white fabric layered underneath the skirt to give it some volume. Her simple black heels brought the full look together, along with her simple necklace, bracelet, and earrings.

Halle Bailey and DDG Clean Up Good After Sweatpants Photos Go Viral

As PEOPLE reports, the "Do It" singer and DDG first went Instagram official in March 2022. Since then, their relationship has had its share of ups and downs (like any), though Halle's older sister, Chloe Bailey, recently made it clear that she loves to see her musical collaborator so happily in love, despite what the internet tries to say about her other half.

Halle Bailey fans were happy to see DDG supporting her overseas for the Glamour Women of the Year awards. Elsewhere, however, the "Elon Musk" artist got a far less warm welcome when performing at Southern University recently. Check out the crowd's lacklustre reaction to his concert at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

