Halle Bailey & DDG Don Gucci Drip For Milan Fashion Week As Pregnancy Rumours Fly

Some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, and fashion have been flocking to New York and London for Fashion Week events so far in September. Now, many have made their way over to Milan, where even more runway shows are currently unfolding. Besides watching the interesting new outfits make their debut on the Gucci runway, all eyes have also been on 23-year-old Halle Bailey, who attended the brand's S/S 2024 collection with her beau, DDG.

Fans of the "Angel" singer will know that she's been warding off pregnancy rumours for weeks now. She and her rapper beau haven't shared any statements confirming or denying the news, however, Bailey's wardrobe choices have been noticeably more baggy for recent events. At the MTV VMAs, she stunned in a flowing, orange, goddess-style gown, and she covered much of her slim thick figure while supporting her sister's final In Pieces tour stop too.

Halle Bailey and DDG's Gucci Fits Have Our Attention

For the Gucci runway, the Atlanta-born artist buttoned up a navy blue coat over a collared white shirt, completing the classy look with knee-high black boots. DDG looked just as slick beside her in a vintage monogram jacket and trousers. At this point, it's impossible to say if Bailey is actually expecting or not, but if she does have a bun in the over, she'll surely tell us when the time is right for her and her partner.

Even if all that DDG has done to show his love for Halle Bailey doesn't quite have you convinced he's the right guy for her, we can at least confirm that the singer's older sister, Chloe, approves. During a recent IG Live session, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker made it known that she "f**ks with" the YouTuber, even with all of the ups and downs he and Halle have faced throughout their relationship. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

