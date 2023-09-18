Mia Khalifa’s Runway Debut At London Fashion Week Was Unforgettable

Society has become noticeably more progressive in recent years, but still, the general public holds a mostly negative view of sex workers, specifically holding on to the belief that they shouldn't be famous, or given other opportunities outside of the X-rated community. Over a decade after the Kim Kardashian and Ray-J video leaked, she continues to face backlash for filming her bedroom exploits. Nevertheless, she's now one of the most successful businesswomen in America. It seems 30-year-old Mia Khalifa may be following in KK's footsteps, as the former adult actress is building a media empire of her own.

Not only has she been creating content for platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans, but Khalifa also made major moves at London Fashion Week recently. Other celebrities spotted at runway shows so far this season include Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Rather than just taking in the beautiful designs, the Lebanese socialite actually got to strut down the catwalk for the first time in her career during KNWLS' SS 2024 presentation.

Read More: Bianca Censori Models Revealing Outfit For Kanye West In London Fashion Week Fitting Photo

Mia Khalifa is Much More Than an Adult Actress

In a commemorative Instagram post thanking the brand, Mia wrote, "AAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!! I can not believe this just happened. Thank you, @knwlslondon, I’m beyond honoured to close your SS24 show in such an elegant set." She remained humble while expressing gratitude to all the other models involved, some of whom were kind enough to give the controversial figure helpful advice ahead of one of the biggest moments in her career to date.

She may no longer be involved with the porn industry in a traditional manner, but still, Mia Khalifa loves creating content. On OnlyFans, she sells NSFW photos and videos that aren't quite as salacious as her past work, but on TikTok is where her personality really shines through. See some of our favourite posts from her profile at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account Is More Entertaining Than Her OnlyFans

[Via]