Mia Khalifa's Hot Take About The Army Being Worse Than OnlyFans Resurfaces, Internet Gets Mad All Over Again

Mia Khalifa is someone who has proven to be controversial over the years. Overall, the former adult film star is someone who has no issue making waves with her comments. For instance, she caught a lot of flack months ago for her take on the Israel and Palestine situation. She wants a free Palestine, however, she also said that she stands with what Hamas is doing. Many took issue with her support for the political group and it ultimately led to her losing some of her brand deals.

Furthermore, she recently did an interview with Ziwe where she compared joining the army to OnlyFans. In fact, she made the claim that the army is actually worse than OnlyFans. When she made this claim, a lot of people were upset. After all, the internet is extremely hostile towards sex workers. Moreover, Americans are very protective of their institutions, such as the military. However, today, inexplicably, the clip of her talking about the army has resurfaced, and people are getting mad all over again.

Mia Khalifa Speaks Her Mind

In the comments section of the post above, one person wrote "I’ll always respect a soldier more than a pornstar." Another person wrote "And she sold her body to millions." Despite all of the mean-spirited comments, there were some people out there who defended her take. "She right tho… imagine DYING for a country that has does nothing but create the problems that caused your deaths…" a commenter wrote. "Facts coming back home like Popeye and potential PSTD ain’t worth it, but at least she can start some generational wealth from what she does," said another.

While Khalifa may continue to have polarizing takes, there are people out there who will always agree. Let us know what you think of her comparison of the Army and OnlyFans, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

