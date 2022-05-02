Ziwe
- ViralMia Khalifa's Hot Take About The Army Being Worse Than OnlyFans Resurfaces, Internet Gets Mad All Over AgainThis is a take that was always going to make people mad.ByAlexander Cole7.5K Views
- Pop CultureZiwe Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedian Worth?Delve into Ziwe's net worth and her comedic achievements, including her notable TV show.ByAxl Banks1026 Views
- Pop CultureZiwe Talk Show Shelved After Two SeasonsZiwe has had her late night Showtime talk show cancelled after just two seasons with the network, despite promising reviews. ByPrecious Gibson4.1K Views
- TVChet Hanks Is "Emotionally Disturbed" And "Not Well," Eric André ClaimsThe comedian previously worked with Tom Hanks' son on his self-titled show, where things reportedly got dangerous on set.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views
- TV"Ziwe" S2 Trailer Features Drew Barrymore Twerking & Julia Fox Saying Men "Shouldn't Even Have Penises"Look out for the return of the hilarious Showtime talk show on November 18th.ByHayley Hynes3.5K Views
- TVZiwe Asks Emily Ratajkowski How Many Black Friends She Has: WatchFollowing Charlamagne Tha God and Chet Hanks, it's now EmRata's turn to be grilled by Ziwe.ByHayley Hynes10.0K Views
- TVChet Hanks' Shirtless Antics On "Ziwe" Have Twitter In TearsZiwe says Chet Hanks was an "iconic" guest for her late-night show.ByHayley Hynes5.0K Views
- Pop CultureZiwe Grills Chet Hanks About Cultural Appropriation: WatchDays after putting Charlamagne in the hot seat, Ziwe sat down with Chet Hanks to chat.ByHayley Hynes5.3K Views
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Addresses Comments That He "Hates Black Women" In New Interview: WatchChar appeared on Ziwe's talk show, and she didn't hold back during their conversation.ByHayley Hynes15.6K Views