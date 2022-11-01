Before agreeing to appear on Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime variety talk series, her celebrity guests have to spend some time preparing themselves to be grilled by the hilarious host, who hasn’t held back on any of her past guests, including Chet Hanks and Charlamagne Tha God.

The former – best known for his viral Jamaican accent videos that have been deemed culturally insensitive by many – addressed the controversy during his sitdown on Ziwe earlier this year, at which time he refused the opportunity to apologize to any marginalized communities he may have offended with his antics.

“Nah. I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t,” he said before proceeding to crack the internet up with more on-screen ridiculousness.

As for Charlamagne, Ziwe asked him about the commentary floating around online suggesting that the media personality “hates Black women” – claims which he adamantly refutes.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil Mama, Mo’Nique, Cassie, Azealia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” the comedian pointed out to her guest during their episode. “So, why do you hate Black women, exactly?”

He responded, “I guess I can see where people would say that, if you want to take those three or four times and put them together in a montage,” before saying that he pledges to “help Black women make a lot of money” going forward.

As fans prepare for the premiere of the second part of Ziwe S2, the creator has delivered a juicy new trailer teasing what can be expected from upcoming guests such as Michael Che, Wayne Brady, Bob The Drag Queen, and Blake Griffin.

Others set to appear in the hot seat are Drew Barrymore (who shows off her twerking skills in the new promo), as well as Kanye West’s former muse, Julia Fox, who can be heard venting about the male genitalia in the trailer below.

Check it out for yourself, and look out for Ziwe‘s return to streaming on Friday (November 18).

