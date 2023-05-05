Drew Barrymore
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Confirms Where Will Smith Marriage Currently StandsJada Pinkett Smith spoke with Drew Barrymore about her marriage to Will Smith on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Explains Why She Ended Things With Kanye WestFox shared more details on her strange relationship with West.By Lavender Alexandria
- MoviesDrew Barrymore's 7 Biggest MoviesDrew Barrymore has a four-decade long career packed with roles in box office hits. By Demi Phillips
- TVDrew Barrymore Puts Talk Show Back On Hold Following Strike BacklashDrew Barrymore will no longer be resuming her talk show amid the ongoing strike.By Cole Blake
- TVDrew Barrymore Deletes Apology Video After Continuing With Talk Show Despite StrikeDrew Barrymore has taken down her controversial apology video.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrew Barrymore Stalker Arrested Attempting To Find Emma Watson At NYFWChad Michael Busto was arrested in Brooklyn.By Ben Mock
- TVDrew Barrymore's Talk Show To Return Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeDrew Barrymore is continuing with her talk show, upsetting the Writers Guild of America.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureArrest Warrant Issued For Drew Barrymore StalkerChad Michael Busto failed to attend the fitting of a GPS device.By Ben Mock
- TVDrew Barrymore's Stalker Arrested At Her New York HomeThe actress was recently approached by the same man during a conference. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureDrew Barrymore Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?The astonishing life and times of Drew Barrymore, from Hollywood royalty to business entrepreneur, with an impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVDrew Barrymore Encounters Alleged Stalker At ConferenceThe actress was immediately escorted off the stage. By Alexis Oatman
- SongsSZA Gave Us A Classic Hit With "Drew Barrymore""CTRL" turns six years old.By Alexander Cole
- TVMTV Movie Awards Moving Forward With No Host & No AudienceNo word on what the show will look like now.By Noah Grant