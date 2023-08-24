Drew Barrymore’s Stalker Arrested At Her New York Home

Drew Barrymore found herself in a scary situation after being approached by her alleged stalker at a conference. Now he’s apparently showing up at her home. The man, who’s been identified as Chad Michael Busto, was arrested after showing up at her farmhouse in Long Island uninvited. Sources told The New York Post that Busto was going door-to-door in her Southampton neighborhood, attempting to locate the actress.

Luckily, Barrymore wasn’t home at the time. Moreover, there’s been little word on the charges Busto will face. However, this wasn’t the first time the alleged stalker approached the star. While hosting an event with The Sex Lives of College Girls actress and singer Reneé Rapp at New York City’s 92Y community center, the actress was confronted by the over-eager fan.

The Alleged Stalker Was Present At Drew Barrymore’s Recent Panel

The man was seen approaching the two in an effort to grab the Charlie’s Angels actress’ attention. He was additionally overheard saying, “You know who I am, I need to see you at some point,” per TMZ. Following that, Barrymore and Rapp were immediately escorted off stage. The actresses have yet to release a statement about the incident. Stay tuned with HNHH for more updates and news on the situation. Drew Barrymore isn’t the only one who’s had to deal with an overzealous fan. Earlier this year, Billie Eilish called for the arrest of her alleged stalker.

“My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5, 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me” she wrote in an Instagram post back in January. The singer added, “However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother,” Eilish additionally wrote.

