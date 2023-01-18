Celebrities have long been stalked and harassed by strangers, and Billie Eilish is the latest to seek legal help. The singer is no stranger to fans showing up on her property, but according to new reports, 39-year-old Christopher Anderson has repeatedly appeared at Eilish’s residence.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Eilish claims Anderson caused “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” to her family. She is asking a court to implement a temporary restraining order.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Billie Eilish headlines the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The most recent visit from Anderson arrived on January 5. He reportedly has been showing up at Eilish’s childhood home. In the filing for the restraining order, Eilish further detailed her experiences with her stalker.

“My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

She also added that this isn’t the first instance of someone trying to contact her and her family by patrolling their homes. In the past, people have made “professions of love” and “threats of violence against me.“

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother,” Eilish further wrote.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Billie Eilishattends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

In 2020, Prenell Rousseau showed up at Eilish’s home so often it had to be blurred from Google Street View. In 2021, Eilish also received a five-year restraining order against John Hearle.

