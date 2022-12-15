Natalia Bryant is the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant. When you have a famous family member, it can be especially hard to navigate the world, as some will want things from you. Unfortunately, Natalia knows this all too well and it has even led to fears for her own life.

Overall, having a stalker is always a scary and intense situation. Natalia’s alleged stalker is a man by the name of Dwayne Kemp. According to TMZ, Kemp has been stalking Bryant since she was 17. Additionally, he has sent her private messages in which he claims that he wants to have children with her.

Natalia Bryant attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant Wins Court Case

Recently, Bryant had been granted a temporary restraining order against Kemp. This meant the man could not come within 200 yards of her personal space. Overall, it was a huge win for Natalia, although now, she has secured an even bigger win.

In a new report from TMZ, it was revealed that Bryant was able to get a three-year restraining order against Kemp. Moreover, Kemp now has to give up all of his weapons. Previously, it had been noted that Kemp was a bit of a gun nut, which led to even more worry in regard to Natalia’s safety.

Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Now, the situation seems to be resolving itself, however, law enforcement will still need to keep a watchful eye on Kemp. Stalkers have been known to be persistent, and it remains a difficult yet scary situation for the Bryant family. We wish Natalia well, moving forward.

