Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is currently 19 years old. The young woman has started a college degree at USC, and while she is out there meeting new friends, she has also been dealing with something terrifying. Many young women have to deal with stalkers, and unfortunately, Natalia Bryant is one of them.

Natalia Bryant’s Stalker

According to TMZ, a man named Dwayne Kemp has sent numerous messages to Bryant over the past couple of years. At the time of their first message, Bryant was 17 while Kemp was 30. Subsequently, they are now 19 and 32, respectively. In the report, it was noted that Bryant is living surrounded by fear. Consequently, she has filed for a restraining order.

Natalia Bryant attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Kemp is under the impression that he and Natalia are in some sort of romantic relationship. Additionally, he has made various remarks about potentially having children with her. Furthermore, he has even shown up to her sorority, as well as his classes.

Some of his messages have been downright disturbing. For instance, he once sent her a photo of Kobe with the caption “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.'” Kemp appears to be obsessed with the idea of having a child that resembles the basketball talent of Kobe Bryant. Needless to say, this man is disturbed.

Natalia Diamante Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dwayne Kemp’s Criminal Past

It’s also been revealed that this man has had four prior arrests, as well as a gun charge. In fact, he is in the midst of buying himself a gun, and the authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation. As TMZ explained, the police are advocating for the restraining order just as much as Natalia Bryant is.

This remains a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

