- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Mom Accuses Sarunas Jackson Of Requesting Restraining Order For "Clout"Sharon Palmer is "totally confused" about Sarunas Jackson's harassment accusations.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Restraining Order Against Brother DeniedWhile the Los Angeles superstar's mother got a new restraining order against her son, it looks like Doja is still legally unprotected.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat's Mother Granted Restraining Order Against Allegedly Abusive SonThe restraining order is set to expire in five years. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Officially Hit With Restraining Order From His Mother: ReportFor those unaware, Raman Dalithando Dlamini denied these accusations of abuse, which also concern his sister, about a week ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Tasha K Restraining Order Request Shot Down By JudgeJudge Mitchell L. Beckloff argued that Hart's motion was too "vague."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSarunas Jackson's Keke Palmer Restraining Order Denied: ReportSarunas Jackson's restraining order request will be revisited in February.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDarius Jackson’s Brother, Sarunas, Hits Keke Palmer With Restraining OrderSarunas Jackson doesn't want Keke Palmer within 150 yards of him or his family.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Demands Tasha K Restraining Order, Accuses Her Of Tarnishing His ReputationIn December, Kevin Hart sued Tasha K for alleged extortion.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearDarius Jackson Posts Baby Leodis After Seeking Keke Palmer Restraining OrderAccording to recently filed documents from Darius and his legal team, his co-parent is guilty of abusing him during their relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Threatens Chrisean Rock With Restraining Order, Buys Jaidyn Alexis A House"Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby," Blueface warned.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDarius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer Amid Abuse AllegationsKeke Palmer's ex accuses her of choking him, hitting him, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her Of Domestic ViolenceDarius Jackson reportedly wants Keke Palmer's restraining order against him dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson Still Stands, Source Says Hearing Now In January"The restraining order that Keke was granted in November remains in full force and effect and will NOT be dropped," insiders told "The Shade Room."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Calls Off Restraining Order Against Darius JacksonPalmer and Jackson are taking the matter to private mediation. By Lavender Alexandria
