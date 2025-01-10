Megan Thee Stallion Wins Five Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

She got her wish.

Megan Thee Stallion has taken extra steps to ensure that she was safe from Tory Lanez. The rapper was granted a five year restraining order against Lanez on Thursday, January 9. She appeared before an L.A. judge and testified on behalf of her own safety. Megan Thee Stallion gave emotional testimony during her video appearance. She claimed that she still fears Lanez, and the possibility that she may be shot again when he is released from prison.

Megan Thee Stallion's testimony was relayed before a ruling was made on the restraining order. Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff relayed direct quotes from the testimony via social media. The most notable soundbite came when the rapper admitted to being scared for her life. "I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again," Megan asserted. "And maybe this time I won’t make it." This is not the first time the rapper has voiced concern for her well-being once Tory Lanez completes his ten year sentence. When she initially filed for a restraining order in December, Meg cited specific reasons as to why.

Megan Thee Stallion Fears Being Shot Again

The rapper claimed that Tory Lanez had continued to "terrorize" her. She alleged that the Toronto artist had paid off bloggers to spread misinformation about her. One specific blogger, Milagro Gramz, is being sued by the rapper for allegedly orchestrating "years of harassment." Megan's legal team even provided Zelle payments from Lanez's father to the blogger as evidence. Lanez's refuted the reasoning behind these payments. "The legal process will prove 100% without a shadow of a doubt that they had nothing to do with Mr. Daystar Peterson or his case at all," his attorney stated.