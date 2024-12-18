Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyers Find Proof Tory Lanez Paid Off Blogger

Lanez's father is seemingly involved.

Megan Thee Stallion is taking legal action. The rapper may have won her court battle against Tory Lanez, but she's not stopping. She has filed a request for a restraining order against Lanez, despite the fact that he's behind bars. She's also filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, a blogger who has campaigned for the Canadian rapper's innocence. Megan Thee Stallion's request details ways in which Lanez has engaged in "psychological warefare" against her. The most compelling piece of evidence, however, links Lanez and the aforementioned blogger.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers were able to find Zelle records between Lanez's dad and Milagro Gramz. Between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2022, Sonstar Carlisle John Peterson seemingly paid Gramz a whopping $3K. This was spread out over various payments. Some as small as $200 or high as $1K. This revelation arrives at an awkward time for Tory Lanez's defense. The rapper's lawyer, Ceasar McDowell, issued a statement denying any connection between his client and Milagro Gramz.

Megan Thee Stallion Previously Sued The Blogger

The most recent wave of accusations," McDowell told TMZ "Involves claims that during a phone call, Mr. Peterson’s father allegedly stated, 'Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Ms. Cooper to attack Ms. Pete.'" The lawyer noted that Lanez's father added "Because you didn’t,'" which seemingly proved there was no foul play. The new Zelle records, however, suggest that Megan Thee Stallion's team was on the right track. The rapper has already filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz on grounds of severe emotional distress.