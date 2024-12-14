Tory Lanez’s Attorney Responds To Megan Thee Stallion’s New Milagro Gramz Allegations

Megan Thee Stallion recently accused Tory Lanez of being in cahoots with Milagro Gramz.

Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accuses the gossip blogger of spreading false information about her and the Tory Lanez shooting case. "Enough is enough,” attorneys for the Texas rapper wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

In response, Gramz filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in November, accusing Meg of trying to violate her First Amendment right to free speech. The "Hiss" performer is not letting up, however, and even amended the suit to include new allegations earlier this week. She's now accusing Lanez of being in cahoots with Gramz. According to her, he allegedly discussed paying her to trash Meg during a prison call with his father. “In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete," the suit alleges.

Tory Lanez's Attorney Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of "Misrepresenting The Truth"

Lanez's attorney Ceasar McDowell has now issued a statement in response to these allegations, fervently denying them. “We are deeply concerned by the continued efforts to spin partial stories in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public," he told TMZ in part. “The most recent wave of accusations involves claims that during a phone call, Mr. Peterson’s father allegedly stated, ‘Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Ms. Cooper to attack Ms. Pete.’ However, they conveniently omitted a crucial part of the conversation where Mr. Peterson’s father added, ‘because you didn’t.’”

McDowell continued, alleging that there's a “consistent pattern of spinning narratives, manipulating facts, and misrepresenting the truth." He added, "Unite the People will not stand by and allow these bullies to continue their smear campaign. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to fight for justice.”