Tory Lanez Makes His Support For Drake Crystal Clear On New Verse

A once rocky relationship has been solid for years now.

Tory Lanez is back with a new verse from behind bars, and unsurprisingly, it stirred up a lot of conversation. Of course, this is not like his Lost Tapes series of vault picks and unreleased gems, but a more fresh perspective altogether. One of the most interesting parts of the Brampton rapper and singer's new verse, which lands on DDG's "HANDLING BUSINESS," concerns some references to his fellow Canadian, Drake. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n***as come for me the way they did Drizzy," he raps on the cut. "I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f**k how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto."

While this is most likely in reference to the explosive battle between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and so many others this year, it could also be seen as a regular comment on the consequences of fame. Either way, Tory Lanez has come a long way when it comes to the 6ix God. They previously had beef in the mid-2010s or so, but for years now, they've kept that hatchet buried in the dirt.

Tory Lanez Shouts Out Drake On New Song

Another notable part of this new Tory Lanez verse is when he seems to address the night of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting at a Kylie Jenner party. "The only one thing I regret on that night, is jumping up outta the pool with Kylie," he raps on the song. That whole saga continues to this day, although it also concerns more of a fanbase war in addition to all the legal updates.