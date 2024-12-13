Tory Lanez Makes His Support For Drake Crystal Clear On New Verse

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1179 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and model Shawn Mendes talks with recording artist Drake after the second quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A once rocky relationship has been solid for years now.

Tory Lanez is back with a new verse from behind bars, and unsurprisingly, it stirred up a lot of conversation. Of course, this is not like his Lost Tapes series of vault picks and unreleased gems, but a more fresh perspective altogether. One of the most interesting parts of the Brampton rapper and singer's new verse, which lands on DDG's "HANDLING BUSINESS," concerns some references to his fellow Canadian, Drake. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n***as come for me the way they did Drizzy," he raps on the cut. "I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f**k how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto."

While this is most likely in reference to the explosive battle between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and so many others this year, it could also be seen as a regular comment on the consequences of fame. Either way, Tory Lanez has come a long way when it comes to the 6ix God. They previously had beef in the mid-2010s or so, but for years now, they've kept that hatchet buried in the dirt.

Read More: Billboard Reveals Massive Revenue From Drake And Kendrick Lamar Disses

Tory Lanez Shouts Out Drake On New Song

Another notable part of this new Tory Lanez verse is when he seems to address the night of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting at a Kylie Jenner party. "The only one thing I regret on that night, is jumping up outta the pool with Kylie," he raps on the song. That whole saga continues to this day, although it also concerns more of a fanbase war in addition to all the legal updates.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's legal action against YouTuber Milagro Gramz now alleges that Tory Lanez conspired with Gramz to launch a campaign against Megan by allegedly relaying false information. Along with other appeals, motions for reversal, and additional claims, this shooting situation is still incredibly delicate. But at least other conflicts, such as the Drake beef, remain firm in their resolution. Hopefully one day Tory can also fully move past his conviction and focus on other endeavors while doing time.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Attempt To Resolve Legal Battle In Court-Mandated Mediation

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...