DDG Previews New Song With Tory Lanez Verse Recorded In Prison

Kevin Gates In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: DDG performs onstage during Kevin Gates In Concert - New York, NY at Irving Plaza on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Tory recorded it on the phone.

DDG is famous for multiple reasons. He broke out as a YouTuber and social media personality. His profile went through the roof when he started dating singer Halle Bailey. Now, however, DDG is dedicated to his music career. The celebrity has abandoned his YouTube career to make a focused push at being a rapper following his split from Bailey. He recently dropped the single "Trickin." It's the teaser for his new single, however, that has fans intrigued. DDG seemingly linked up with Tory Lanez, despite the latter currently serving a decade behind bars. The song is rumored to drop December 13.

DDG has yet to release song, or its title. He did, however, preview a snippet of it on social media. The rapper can be seen bopping along in the studio while playing the song on his phone. He then holds up the phone to a microphone. Tory Lanez's verse can be heard blaring through the phone speakers. Tory seemingly recorded his verse via telephone while locked up. It's the first time fans have gotten to hear a Lanez verse since the rapper's recording equipment was seized by prison guards in September. Lanez had rolled out an ongoing series called Prison Tapes, but the series was shut down unceremoniously.

DDG Previewed Tory Lanez's Verse On An iPhone

"I was shut down because the higher ups figured out what I was really doing with The Prison Tapes," the rapper claimed via Instagram. "And how many inmates were being helped in a life-changing way because of them." DDG's decision to link up with Tory Lanez has surprised many, given the former's public image as a family man and a clean cut artist. That said, the rapper has never been afraid of delving into complex topics or addressing controversial aspects of his life. On "WHAT U BAD FOR," DDG referenced his highly publicized split from Halle Bailey.

DDG flexed his newfound single status, but admitted that he will always have love for Bailey. "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever," he rapped. "Y'all know that I love that—." The word "H*e" gets replaced with the word "go." DDG has yet to confirm a title or release date for his new album. That said, fans have gotten to hear multiple singles. It's safe to assume that the Tory Lanez collab will make the final tracklist.

