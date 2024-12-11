Keith Lee Reflects On Tense Encounter With Troll Who Called Him DDG

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Keith Lee attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Keith Lee opened up during his recent appearance on "Club Shay Shay."

Recently, Keith Lee sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. As expected, the TikTok food critic made several interesting revelations, including one about an uncomfortable run-in with a troll in real life. Back in July, he was walking with his team when internet prankster Gerald Huston ran up to him and began calling him DDG, suggesting that the two of them look alike.

At the time, he told Huston to stop and was restrained by a nearby member of his entourage. When asked about the incident, Lee explained why he got so upset. According to him, it wasn't the comparison to DDG that rubbed him the wrong way, but rather the fact that Huston touched him. "It turned into like a fiasco of us actually getting into it," he recalled. "I wanted to make it clear because yeah, I've never spoke on it. I didn't have no problem with Gerald, Gerald grabbed me. He walked up the thing and he grabbed my waist, and I was like 'Ay, don't do that.'"

Keith Lee Says He Doesn't Like To Be Touched, Didn't Mind DDG Comparison

"It's a difference between him saying 'Oh, you're DDG.' I'm the type to laugh about that, I don't care about people trolling," he continued. Lee went on, revealing that he and DDG had just met recently and that his family thought the two of them looked alike too. "I just don't like being touched," he said. "So I wanted to make that very clear... If you're trolling you're trolling, I get that, I just don't like being touched." Lee also added that his aversion to being touched by strangers could come from his MMA career, anxiety, or simply being in an overwhelming environment.

Lee's latest revelation comes just a few weeks after his review of a sushi establishment resulted in it shutting down. During his review, fans noticed that something appeared to move, and quickly theorized that it was a worm. This remains unconfirmed.

