Keith Lee Accuses DJ Envy Of Calling Him "Ghetto" On "The Breakfast Club"

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Keith Lee got into a bit of a back-and-forth with DJ Envy. Envy claimed that the viral food critic reviews food "the hood way" when the father of two fired back. He accused the host of calling his reviews "ghetto," which Envy quickly denied.

"I wouldn't say the hood way, I just eat food," Lee argued. Envy then asked him how service in NYC differs from that of other regions, which Lee said is all in the culture. "Culture is different, the people are different" he explained. "When I walked in you asked me or you said that I'm a ghetto food critic, so it's like that alone embodies what New York is... New York is cold, they play with you a lot."

"I didn't say ghetto I said hood," Envy interjected, prompting Lee to say "It's the same thing." The TikTok personality went on, claiming that he doesn't like when small restaurants are given the same "energy" that Envy gave him, but he himself doesn't mind it because he has "thick skin." Envy eventually elaborated on his comments, stating that while he's from the "hood" he doesn't consider himself "ghetto." Charlamagne Tha God disagreed, calling him "so ghetto." Both Charlamagne and Lee then took aim at his outfit, arguing that wearing a wife beater when it's cold and rainy is pretty "ghetto."

The former MMA star made it clear that he didn't appreciate being pigeonholed by DJ Envy. Countless social media users are weighing in on the debate, praising Lee for the polite way he handled the correction. Others think he misunderstood what Envy said, and came back a bit too hard. What do you think of Keith Lee and DJ Envy going back and forth during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club? Do you think the food critic's response to Envy's comment was warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

