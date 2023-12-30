Keith Lee Reveals What Cities Have The Best Food

Recently, Keith Lee took to social media to share a list of his top food stops of the year. The food critic was sure to remind fans that his opinions were based on a multitude of factors, including hospitality, diversity, and more. Regardless, his list is sure to spark some debate, as some cities didn't rank as high as one would expect. According to him, the list is simply based on his likelihood to go back to a city strictly for the food.

Beginning with his least favorite city of the year, Lee put Atlanta at No. 8 on his list. He says that it was tough for him and his crew to find anything to eat, though he admits that when they finally did, it was "delicious." Next up is New York, which he's raised issues with in the past. He cites the "overwhelming feeling of being unwelcome" as a factor, noting how he doesn't think he got an authentic experience.

Keith Lee Puts New Orleans In First Place

He ranks Detroit at No. 6, claiming that while he loves his hometown, he found that it lacked diversity compared to other cities. Los Angeles came in at No. 5, with the personality noting how his mind was changed about the city, as he previously wasn't impressed with its food. Next up is Vegas, which he says stood out for its wide array of options. He puts Chicago in at No. 3, claiming that everything he ate there was "absolutely delicious."

Coming in second place is Houston, which Lee praises for its desserts. The TikTok star puts New Orleans at No. 1, claiming that their customer service is what puts them ahead of the pack. He also commends the city for being so "rich in culture." What do you think of Keith Lee's ranking? What city has the best food in your opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

