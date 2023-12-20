T-Pain Celebrates After Getting His Own Las Vegas Residency

T-Pain is someone who is a legend in the music world. Although he was disrespected early on, he is indeed a pioneer. He is an incredible singer and his use of autotune only helped enhance his music. It was always an aesthetic choice to add texture, as opposed to a crutch. Unfortunately, some never got that memo and denigrated him. However, for those with a bit more sense, Pain is rightfully considered as one of those artists worthy of the utmost respect. Without him, some of your favorite records and artists would not exist.

2024 is going to be an exciting year for the artist, as well as his fans. Last night, he announced that he is getting his very own Las Vegas residency. Overall, it seems like more and more artists are getting these. They are a great way to showcase your legacy, and Pain seems very excited. “Full speed towards 2024,” he wrote. “I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8 at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are live, join me for a ride you won’t forget.”

T-Pain In Vegas

Furthermore, Pain got to speak with ABC 13 where he explained just how excited he is for the new chapter of his career. “2024 is going to be a great year,” T-Pain explained. “I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let’s turn up!” This is an incredible opportunity for the artist, and we cannot wait to see some clips from the upcoming performances. For those who want to go to the shows, tickets can be found at this link.

