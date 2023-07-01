T-Pain remains a legend in music- and the excitement and fun-loving nature of his live shows are certainly living up to that name. During one of his recent live performances, fans closer to the front row got a show when the singer and rapper started twerking to his track “Blame It” with Jamie Foxx. Based on what you hear from the crowd in the clip below, it seems like the whole crowd couldn’t get enough of his moves. After dancing some more, he got into the performance of the track with his trademark auto-tune flow. Also, it’s nice to see Pain enjoying himself as he looks back on some of his career highlights.

Recently, he reflected on 50 Cent moisturizing his hands for him for a music video shoot. “I’m not trying to, like, shame the man,” T-Pain said during a stream. “I’m just saying how thoughtful he is. The n***a saw that my hands was ashy, and he put lotion on my hands.” Through those social media appearances, streams, and other reflections, the Florida native remains one of the most entertaining voices in the hip-hop and R&B space.

T-Pain Throws It Back For The Crowd

In other news, the 38-year-old also reflected on how he made “simping” music before Drake took over, in his view. “I had zero confidence in any of my music, I was always the simp, remember?” T-Pain remarked. “I was always the n***a that didn’t have any confidence that anything could happen at all, I was always wishing for a girl.

“‘I’m Sprung’- that was about me simping to hell,” he continued. “First real simp joint. ‘I’m In Love With A Stripper’- never said I ever got her. Just said I liked her a bunch. ‘Bartender’- never took her anywhere. She was just a bartender. Never said we f***ed or anything. Just me simping from afar,” Rob Markman, a friend who accompanied him on Nappy Boy Radio, proposed an idea. “I think we need that back in music though.” “Simpin’? Nah, I think Drake got it covered,” Pain responded. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on T-Pain, stick around on HNHH.

