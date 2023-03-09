show
- MusicBirdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 MillionYoung Money would make big money for some time onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDoja Cat Is Headlining The Victoria's Secret World Tour Show With New MusicThe half-fashion show, half-documentary will premiere on Prime Video on September 26.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipQuavo Pops Out At Usher's Show With Rumored New BooDid Usher have another "steal your girl" moment or does Quavo have nothing to worry about?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Disappointed That No One Threw Bras At Him During Montreal ShowYou get one bra, and all of a sudden you can't perform without them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralT-Pain Drives Fans Wild With Twerking Display During His ShowThe "T" stands for "throwing it back."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Yachty Takes The Wock To "Poland" Six Times... In PolandHe couldn't resist capitalizing on the opportunity, and the crowd went crazy for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPharrell Williams Stuns With Family In Photo From His Louis Vuitton ShowThe new creative director of the fashion brand's menswear made his show a family affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLil Wayne & Skip Bayless Hint At The Future Of "Undisputed"Is Weezy next up on the co-host chair? Maybe, maybe not, but the future looks bright for "Undisputed" and Young Money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Link Up At Beyonce's Paris ConcertNew York & Houston's rap leaders led the BeyHive troops in the City of Love.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCam’ron Explains Why He Brought Ma$e On For "It Is What It Is"Cam’ron says that he owes it to Ma$e to bring him onto, "It Is What It Is."By Cole Blake
- MusicChlöe Shows Off Her Dance Moves For Last Show Of TourThe R&B star has strut her stuff all the way to the end of her "In Pieces" tour, and she promised to end things off with a bang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAvril Lavigne Steps Out With Tyga After Mod Sun Fans Chanted "F**k Tyga" At ShowThe new couple proudly walked out of a restaurant as backlash starts to form against their fling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSZA Shows Off Stunning Fit & Body For Atlanta ShowEven Cardi B had to do a double take on Instagram and shouted out the "SOS" singer's wonderful look.By Gabriel Bras Nevares