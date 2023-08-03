Doja Cat Is Headlining The Victoria’s Secret World Tour Show With New Music

Ahead of a new album drop and a tour later this year, Doja Cat is adding another big event to her 2023 resumé. Moreover, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the Los Angeles artist will headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour show, premiering via Prime Video on September 26. Not only is this a big moment for her, but also for the brand; the half-fashion show and half-documentary spectacle is its first foray into TV production since its last on-air runway show in 2018. In addition, the World Tour will feature VS20, a crew of 20 artists from all over the globe that worked on ensembles for the revitalization. In fact, the 27-year-old herself contributed to design choices for her performance looks alongside the VS team and her creative director, Brett Alan Nelson.

Furthermore, one of these looks was previewed in Harper’s Bazaar‘s exclusive coverage of the announcement. One of them is a nude-hued ensemble with latex and a lot of creative and futuristic embellishments. Overall, this is a pretty exciting and impressive career step-up for Doja Cat in the realms of fashion and high-profile performance. Also, the “Woman” artist spoke to the publication about what this partnership means to her- and what fans can expect.

Doja Cat At The 2023 Met Gala

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” Doja Cat stated. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience. Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look. I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.

“My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years,” she continued. “But I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself. To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that.” Also, Doja gave some hints about her next musical direction. “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before. So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.” With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Doja Cat.

