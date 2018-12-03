Victoria's secret
- StreetwearMariah Carey's Sexy Victoria's Secret Campaign Shows Off All We Want For ChristmasWhat better superstar could you ask for when promoting your holiday collection?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDoja Cat's Victoria's Secret World Tour Performance Includes "Ouchies" Live DebutThe full fashion show is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAlessandra Ambrosio Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?Explore Alessandra Ambrosio's journey in the modeling world, her ventures, and her impressive net worth in 2023. Dive into her legacy!By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAdriana Lima Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?Explore Adriana Lima's journey from Brazil to global stardom, her achievements, and her impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearDoja Cat Is Headlining The Victoria's Secret World Tour Show With New MusicThe half-fashion show, half-documentary will premiere on Prime Video on September 26.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLizzo Questions The Motives Of Victoria's SecretLizzo calls out Victoria's Secret's new campaign.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureVictoria's Secret Reacts To Screaming "Karen" Who Attacked Black Woman In StoreIn several viral clips, a White woman named Abigail Elphick is seen screaming at, chasing, and physically assaulting a Black woman.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVictoria’s Secret Rebrands & Retires Their "Angels"Victoria’s Secret attempts to redefine sexy to fit today’s climate.
By Taya Coates
- SocietyNYT Uncovers Culture Of Bullying And Sexual Misconduct At Victoria's SecretA culture of bullying and misogyny has been uncovered behind the scenes of Victoria's Secret.By Cole Blake
- MusicSisqo Almost Inked "Thong Song" Deal With Victoria's Secret But Was Too LateHe still sang his way to the bank.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVictoria's Secret Signs First Open Transgender Model, Valentina SampaioValentina's living her best life. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureVictoria's Secret Fashion Show Has Been Canceled: ReportThe annual lingerie fashion show will not be happening this year according to Shanina Shaik.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Spotted On A Date With Victoria's Secret Model Cindy BrunaMichael B. Jordan is rumoured to be dating Cindy Bruna.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendall Jenner & A$AP Ferg Enjoy A Night Out TogetherA$AP Ferg's girlfriend was there too.By Alex Zidel
- FoodVictoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Accused Of Fat-Shaming At In-N-Out BurgerDefinitely not a good look. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicRita Ora, Halsey & Leela James' Sultry Victoria's Secret PerformancesThe ladies each offered their own flavor to the runway.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHalsey Fires Back Against Anti-Trans Comments By Victoria's Secret"We stand in solidarity."By Brynjar Chapman