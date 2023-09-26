Doja Cat’s Victoria’s Secret World Tour Performance Includes “Ouchies” Live Debut

Famous lingerie brand Victoria's Secret was nearly cancelled due to fatphobic comments made by those at the head of the company several years ago. They've since gone through some major changes just in time to reintroduce their annual fashion show to the world before 2023 ends. The event itself actually took place on September 6, as PopSugar notes. Models like Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Julia Fox were all tapped to strut down the runway. VS also recruited an impressive roster of performers, such as Doechii and Doja Cat.

From what we saw of the latter walking the red carpet, she looked as confident as ever. However, she later revealed on Instagram that the dress she wore was incredibly uncomfortable, and even left her feeling "manhandled." Thankfully, when it was time for Doja to take the stage and showcase some songs from her Scarlet LP, she changed into different looks that allowed her to move with ease.

Doja Cat Performs "Ouchies" for the First Time

"Ouchies" was one of the titles the blonde beauty picked to debut live at the World Tour. "I don't need another hit 'cause it’s useless, really / I ain't lookin' good? You hallucinatin'," the songs braggadocious bars go. "Crusty, musty, dusty b**ches / Don't you ever, ever in your life / Come for me," Doja declares at the end of the track, seemingly as a message to her haters.

Elsewhere, the "Say So" singer brought her previously released "Attention" single to life. For that, she switched up her outfit in favour of a bold, red look with smokey, black eyeshadow. "Talk your s**t about me, I can easily disprove it, it's stupid / You follow me, but you don't really care about the music," Doja raps on that song.

Scarlet Singer Has Our Full "Attention"

Scarlet definitely brings a different vibe to the table from the fashionista. So far, the world seems to be receiving her 17-track album very well. Which of Doja Cat's performances at the Victoria's Secret World Tour did you prefer, "Ouchies" or "Attention"? Let us know in the comments, and check out the full-length runway presentation on Amazon Prime Video the next time you're in the mood to be seriously entertained.

