Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Sales Projections See A Significant Increase

Doja Cat's fourth studio album, Scarlet, is now projected to move between 60,000-70,000 units in its first week, according to HitsDailyDouble. The bump is reportedly being bolstered by her “Agora Hills” track, which has climbed up to No. 6 on the Spotify U.S. chart and is following a similar trajectory on Apple Music. Even so, the new album likely won't reach the top of the Billboard 200.

The figure is also a far cry from her previous effort, Planet Her, which debuted with 109,000 units and a spot at No. 2 on the chart when it released in 2021. Prior to that, Doja's debut studio album, Amala, peaked at No. 138 in 2018 while her sophomore effort, Hot Pink, reached as high as No. 9.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2023 M.T.V. Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Scarlet dropped back on Friday, September 22, 2023, with no features. Doja recently discussed the meaning of the controversial cover art for the album while going back and forth with fans over its merits on social media. She explained it's representative of her overcoming her fears, including how he fans feel about her. "The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot," she revealed on Twitter. "The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you." Check out the new music video for "Agora Hills" below.

"Agora Hills" Helps Lead Boost In Doja Cat's Sales

Later this year, Doja will be embarking on The Scarlet Tour along with Ice Spice and Doechii. The first show is set for October 31, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco while the last will be held on December 13, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

