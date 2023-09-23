Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Headed For Top-10 Debut On Billboard 200

Doja Cat's new album, Scarlet, is reportedly heading for a top-ten debut on the Billboard 200 with 50-55K units first week, according to Chart Data. She dropped the project as her fourth studio album on Friday.

Despite the successful figure, it's a far cry from her last effort, Planet Her, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and earned 109k sales in the first week. The news comes after her song, "Paint The Town Red," already went number one on the singles chart. It was her second song to do so.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The new album feels like Doja at her most thematically deliberate. This is even reflected in her cover art choice, which she says represents overcoming her fears. She defended the artwork, which features two spiders, in an interaction with a fan on Twitter, earlier this week. "The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot," she wrote. "The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you."

Doja Cat's "Scarlet" Heads For Big Debut

.@DojaCat's 'Scarlet' aiming for top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 with 50-55K units first week (via @HITSDD). pic.twitter.com/tv9Pl6A3o3 — chart data (@chartdata) September 23, 2023

Scarlet is Doja Cat's first album since 2021's Planet Her. She began promoting the project with the release of the singles "Attention," "Demons," and "Balut." She'll be embarking on The Scarlet Tour along with Ice Spice and Doechii later this year. The first show is set for October 31, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco and the last will be held on December 13, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

