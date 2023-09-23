Scarlet
- MusicDoja Cat Teases "Scarlet" Deluxe EditionDoja Cat is working on new music.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Originally Wasn't A Fan Of "Paint The Town Red": "It Reminded Me Of Like, GAP"Doja Cat says she initially was concerned "Paint The Town Red" had "a very pants-up-high vibe."By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Apologizes For Recent Concert, Says She Was "Not Happy With Her Energy"Doja wasn't happy with her New Jersey show earlier this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Bites Back With Intoxicating "Scarlet" TourIn a few simple, yet revealing words, the art world is fickle.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicDoja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New VideoDoja just dropped a new interview that only she could have made.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Labels "Say So" A "Cash Grab" During "Scarlet Tour" PerformanceDoja Cat dissed one of her biggest songs while performing on "The Scarlet Tour."By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Philosophical In Her New Instagram PostDoja's new post got fans thinking about what their lives are really about.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat's New Tour Photo Dump Shows Off Her Spider Energy: See PicturesThe "Scarlet" tour is going strong, and Doja's making sure that anyone who doesn't go knows what they're missing out on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat's Erratic Behavior On IG Live Sparks Concern From FansA clip from Doja Cat's latest Instagram Live post has fans confused.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Hilariously Reacts To Mid-Show Technical DifficultiesDoja Cat was a consummate professional despite her mic cutting out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat And Doechii Share First Look At Their Upcoming CollaborationDoja and Doechii have fans hyped for their new music. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Teams Up With Amazon For Exclusive "Scarlet" Merch LineFans don't have to go see Doja Cat in person to get their hands on her tour merch.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Brings The Red Lights To BBC Live LoungeDoja delivered an electric performance.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Explains Changing Album Name From "Hellmouth" To "Scarlet"Doja Cat says she felt the name "Hellmouth" was too aggressive for her new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" Tops Hot 100 For A Third WeekDoja scored another week topping the Hot 100 with "Paint The Town Red."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Uses TikTok To Threaten To Turn Evil AgainDoja used a TikTok to express her feelings.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVDoja Cat's Victoria's Secret World Tour Performance Includes "Ouchies" Live DebutThe full fashion show is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Sales Projections See A Significant IncreaseDoja Cat's new album is performing better than originally expected.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Shares A Photo Dump To Instagram Following Her New AlbumDoja reminded fans she's just a girl. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Performers Take Over U.K. Streets As She Breaks A New Spotify RecordThe "Balut" MC is already seeing the fruits of her labor with one of the biggest albums to come out this year so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Headed For Top-10 Debut On Billboard 200Doja Cat's "Scarlet" is off to a hot start on the charts.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes