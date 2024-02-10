Doja Cat Teases "Scarlet" Deluxe Edition

Doja Cat has confirmed that she's working on a deluxe version of her latest album, Scalet. Speaking with her fans on Instagram Live, she recently previewed an unreleased song and asked whether it should make the tracklist. The latest confirmation comes after Doja shared a list of seven unreleased tracks on her Instagram Story, last month. They included: “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” Urrrge,” and “Hungry.”

"I may play a song that's not out yet that I am releasing," she said. "And if you guys don't like it, I won't put it on the deluxe. And if I don't put it on the deluxe that will be fine but I need an opinion. I need an opinion from you." The post has fans excited for new music from Doja. When The Jasmine Brand shared the clip on Instagram, one fan commented: "Now that’s a rollout. Release your deluxe version months after the original’s release not the next week." Another wrote: "Will be tuning in because the first volume was fire."

Doja Cat Attends Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Doja Cat released the original version of Scarlet back in September of last year. It featured the hits "Paint the Town Red," "Attention," "Agora Hills," and more. Altogether the project peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200. Check out the clip from Doja's livestream below.

Doja Cat Teases New Music Plans

Doja Cat isn't the only artist gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of a deluxe album. SZA has also been making headlines as she prepares to drop Lana, an updated version of her latest record, SOS. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

