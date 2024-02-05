Doja Cat Hits Grammys With Bold New Look, Fans Question Her Choices

While this isn't the Los Angeles native's wildest outfit, she did show off some new style leanings that had some fans shaking their heads.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

As Doja Cat usually does, she hit up the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a pretty bold statement in fans' eyes. Moreover, the conversation this time around wasn't so much about her outfit, even though its corset and traditional free-flowing dress combo drew some questions. "She got on a diaper?" one fan commented under the post covering the Scarlet star's outfit below, with another adding, "The dress looks like the lil pad that be under the raw chicken." Nevertheless, the main point of criticism or shock seems to be the many tattoos she donned, which took fans by surprise or contributed to their dislike of the look.

"Is it just me… but where did all these tattoos come from?" one fan wrote of Doja Cat, a statement that prevailed in this specific TSR discussion. "when did she get all these tattoos?!? Lol are they real. Pls say no," another chimed in. However, it seemed like folks just weren't feeling the "Agora Hills" MC's style this time around, but we don't understand what the fuss is about. Sure, it's not the cleanest or most pristine look for an awards ceremony, but when has she ever conformed or played exactly by the typical fashion industry standards at big events?

Read More: Jay-Z Gives Doja Cat Her Flowers, Details “God Did” Writing Process

Doja Cat At The Grammys: See Fans React To Tattoos In The Comments

Furthermore, we're sure that there will be plenty more examples of Doja Cat absolutely stunning fans with her outfits. The fact she does lean so adventurous for many events and big moments means that, although a few misses will slip through, she will always try to do something new to some degree. What's more is that we have many more opportunities to see this manifest. After all, the 28-year-old will have a big presence on the festival circuit this year, including a headlining spot at Wireless Festival in London this summer.

Not only that, but she will also headline Coachella 2024 alongside Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, plus many more amazing artists. As such, we can expect the Los Angeles hitmaker to continue to deliver interesting and evocative fits. Whether fans are fans of it or not is part of the risk that sets up future acclaim. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Doja Cat’s Brother Officially Hit With Restraining Order From His Mother: Report

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.