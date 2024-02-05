Doja Cat Hits Grammys With Bold New Look, Fans Question Her Choices

As Doja Cat usually does, she hit up the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a pretty bold statement in fans' eyes. Moreover, the conversation this time around wasn't so much about her outfit, even though its corset and traditional free-flowing dress combo drew some questions. "She got on a diaper?" one fan commented under the post covering the Scarlet star's outfit below, with another adding, "The dress looks like the lil pad that be under the raw chicken." Nevertheless, the main point of criticism or shock seems to be the many tattoos she donned, which took fans by surprise or contributed to their dislike of the look.

"Is it just me… but where did all these tattoos come from?" one fan wrote of Doja Cat, a statement that prevailed in this specific TSR discussion. "when did she get all these tattoos?!? Lol are they real. Pls say no," another chimed in. However, it seemed like folks just weren't feeling the "Agora Hills" MC's style this time around, but we don't understand what the fuss is about. Sure, it's not the cleanest or most pristine look for an awards ceremony, but when has she ever conformed or played exactly by the typical fashion industry standards at big events?

Furthermore, we're sure that there will be plenty more examples of Doja Cat absolutely stunning fans with her outfits. The fact she does lean so adventurous for many events and big moments means that, although a few misses will slip through, she will always try to do something new to some degree. What's more is that we have many more opportunities to see this manifest. After all, the 28-year-old will have a big presence on the festival circuit this year, including a headlining spot at Wireless Festival in London this summer.

Not only that, but she will also headline Coachella 2024 alongside Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, plus many more amazing artists. As such, we can expect the Los Angeles hitmaker to continue to deliver interesting and evocative fits. Whether fans are fans of it or not is part of the risk that sets up future acclaim. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, come back to HNHH.

