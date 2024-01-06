Doja Cat Teases Her Vivacious Curves In Black One-Piece

The running theme around Doja Cat in 2023 was one of hatred. After some of her actions and comments on social media, a lot of fans turned on her. Then, her music was also controversial. Tracks like "Paint The Town Red," "Demons," "Attention," and "Balut" were just a few that got people talking. So much so that listeners were calling her a Satanist. However, she shot all of that down in a sit-down with Apple Music.

"This whole very confident Satanism thing is like, I’m sorry – when the f*** did I say that I was a Satanist? When did I ever say anything or even go marching outside the church? Talking about—no, when the f*** did I say that?" Doja continues, "It's really tacky and annoying and f*****g discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in. It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in." Doja may not be looking to change anyone's opinions about her, but maybe some will come around.

Doja Cat Slays The Fit

She might have gotten off to a good start by "giving fans what they want" with a new photo shoot. On her Instagram, the Scarlet rapper teamed up with Brooklyn-based clothing company LUAR. The photoshoot shows her giving her followers a look at her stunning curves in a semi-revealing one-piece. It is a black top that V's off to cover her chest, then goes around the circumference of her body. Doja also dons a black headpiece with high boots and goggle-like tinted glasses.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new Instagram photo dump from Doja Cat after collaborating with a clothing company? Is this one of the best looks she has ever put on? If not, what would you rank above it? Do you see her having another explosive year after her 2023? Will fans begin to accept her once again, or will the haters pile up higher?

