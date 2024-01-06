Oprah Will Interview Taraji P. Henson Amid Complaints About "The Color Purple"

The Color Purple remake is finally out, and two stars heavily involved in its making are coming together for a chat. Moreover, Oprah Winfrey recently announced that she will interview Taraji P. Henson tonight (Saturday, January 6) on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) at 10PM (time zone unclear). However, if you miss the live airing, it will be available on MAX afterwards. "Cookie Lyons. Katherine Johnson. Yvette. And now Shug Avery. Those are the many characters @tarajiphenson has brought to life in ways only she could," she captioned a picture of her with the actress. "Join us tonight as we sit down to discuss her career and the sisterhood she formed with @thecolorpurple cast! #OWNSpotlight with Taraji P. Henson airs tonight at 10 PM on @owntv and available on @streamonmax after [purple heart emoji]."

Furthermore, this is interesting considering a recent complaint Taraji P. Henson had about this movie's production. "They gave us rental cars, and I was like, 'I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta,'" she told The New York Times in a recent interview. "This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car?

Oprah Announces Interview With Taraji P. Henson Tonight

"So I was like, 'Can I get a driver or security to take me?'" Taraji P. Henson continued. "I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, 'Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.' Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of Empire fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.

"[The fight] wears on your soul because you fight so hard to establish a name for yourself and be respected in this town to no avail," she concluded. "With Black films, they just don’t want to take us overseas and I don’t understand that. Black translates all over the world, so why wouldn’t the movies? I have a following in China of all places. Y’all not going to capitalize on that? Don’t everybody want to make money here? I’m not the person that pulls the race card every time, but what else is it, then? Tell me. I’d rather it not be race, please give me something else." For more news and the latest updates on Taraji P. Henson and Oprah Winfrey, check back in with HNHH.

