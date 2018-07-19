upcoming interview
- Pop CultureOprah Will Interview Taraji P. Henson Amid Complaints About "The Color Purple"For those unaware, the actress recently criticized the film's crew's decision to give rental cars to the cast members.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Funny Marco InterviewIt looks like the 41-year-old is going on quite the content creator press run in support of her brand new album, "Pink Friday 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black On "Drink Champs": Rapper Has A Ball During Episode PreviewThe Florida MC looks like he's going to have an episode that's equal parts hilarious and reflective, which is a pretty good sign.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Rogan Shares Update On Kanye West PodcastThe podcast episode with Kanye West is still on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Rogan Offers Update On Kanye West Interview, Shows Lookalike ToyJoe Rogan has a new addition to his studio collection.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Teases An MGK Response In Exclusive "Kamikaze" InterviewPart 1 of Eminem's interview with Sway airs tonight at 8 PM EST. By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Opens Up About His Fear Of Being Broke"I always been a hustler. When I got something, I wanted to keep it."By Aron A.