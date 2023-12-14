Nicki Minaj Previews Funny Marco Interview

Nicki Minaj is throwing all hands on deck for the post-release promotion of her brand new album, Pink Friday 2. Moreover, fans are still poring over it, debating its quality, and picking their favorite tracks, a sentiment that will likely hold us over until the next project. However, she seems quite happy to bask in it all rather than take a break now, and she is promoting a lot of new interviews, conversations, bonus tracks, upcoming releases, appearances, her world tour, and so much more. The most recent example of this is a preview the rapper gave of an upcoming interview with comedian and social media star Funny Marco.

Previously, the two had met on Instagram Live to discuss the possibility of putting something together. For those unaware, Funny Marco is a new star in this slightly awkward, blunt, but nonetheless engaging and relatable brand of comedy these days. As such, we're sure that he and Nicki Minaj had a great conversation filled with soon-to-be beloved moments. Either that or it was a much more chaotic and unhinged sit-down than expected, which we guess is its own bizarre form of engagement.

Nicki Minaj & Funny Marco Dropping Interview Soon

Nevertheless, this is the Trinidadian MC's latest appearance with a notable content creator of sorts, and there are plenty of other notable ones. For example, she joined fellow New Yorker Kai Cenat for his recent Twitch stream, and it was about as much fun as you'd expect. Nicki Minaj tried to learn the Jersey club dance, but also had fun throwing it back for the chat. Considering that she's not always outside despite a pretty heavy online presence, it's actually quite sweet to see her engaging with fans, other creators, and the industry as a whole again. Not that the 41-year-old always has to, but we'd missed it for some time.

Meanwhile, with the return of Roman soon approaching, many fans can't wait to see what other songs she will add onto Pink Friday 2. We'll see whether this upcoming interview will also bring about some interesting revelations or if it'll just be a good time. Either way, we're here for it. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Funny Marco.

