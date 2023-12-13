Blueface & Funny Marco Flex Their Comedic Chemistry In Full "Open Thoughts" Interview

Blueface is someone who has been making a whole host of headlines over the last few months. Overall, he is someone that does not seem to care about whom he angers. However, most of the people he has angered are the women in his inner circle. Of course, this includes none other than Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Both of these women have children with Blue, and they seem to be distancing themselves from him right now. Chrisean doesn't want him to be active in her son's life, while Jaidyn has left him alone at home.

However, it is not all bad in Blueface's life right now. For instance, his new interview with Funny Marco has been making the rounds of late. Various snippets from the interview have been making their way online, and fans have been quite amused by them. Blue and Marco seem to have great chemistry, and it has shown with the few clips we have seen. Of course, Marco is a great comedian and his interview style has inspired many imitators, including Bobbi Althoff.

Blueface x Funny Marco

Above, you can find episode sixteen of Funny Marco's show Open Thoughts. This 32-minute conversation with Blueface is extremely entertaining and contains some great moments. As you can imagine, the artist can be heard talking about a lot of aspects of his life. From his baby mothers to his music to even his reality TV talents. Furthermore, he riffs with Funny Marco on occasion and the conversation weaves in and out of some absurd topics. Needless to say, the two are trolling each other the whole time.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Blueface opts to do next. No matter what, he is going to seek to entertain. That is what he has done for quite some time now, and that will continue to be the case. Be sure to let us know what you thought of the interview, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

