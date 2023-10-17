Funny Marco
- MusicG Herbo Defends Funny Marco Trolling: "We Already Had A Relationship"G Herbo isn't apologizing for his controversial Funny Marco interview.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Trolls Blueface Over Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie (Remix)"During his "Open Thoughts" episode, Blue was offended by the host's inability to name three of his songs.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Jokes About Funny Marco Gift MisunderstandingNicki and her social media team weren't exactly on the same page. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Thinks Bobbi Althoff Joint Tour Could Still HappenThe comedian gave a bit of a bizarre answer with an odd demeanor when asked about Althoff, but it's hard to tell whether that was intentional.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipFunny Marco On DaBaby's "Open Thoughts" Episode: "It Was Dangerous"According to Funny Marco, he learned a few lessons from his first-ever "Open Thoughts" interview.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj And Funny Marco Share Their "Open Thoughts" In New InterviewNicki described Marco as "very strange and odd."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Funny Marco InterviewIt looks like the 41-year-old is going on quite the content creator press run in support of her brand new album, "Pink Friday 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface & Funny Marco Flex Their Comedic Chemistry In Full "Open Thoughts" InterviewBlueface and Funny Marco make a solid duo.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlueface Thinks He'd Win In Potential Versus Battle Against Soulja BoyBlueface Vs. Soulja Boy coming soon?By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureJaidyn Alexis & Funny Marco Chop It Up In New InterviewAlexis is following her baby daddy's footsteps by going on "Open Thoughts."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBlueface Dips From Funny Marco Interview After He Fails To Name Three Songs By Him: WatchFunny Marco lives up to his name with this interview. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureG Herbo Demanded Funny Marco Take Down Their Viral Interview, YouTuber ClaimsFunny Marco addressed the ongoing fallout in a recent stand-up set.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Still Wants Chris Brown To Date His SisterThe actor, comedian, and media personality slid into the singer's DMs with some more pictures of his sister for his consideration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChris Brown Says "Hell Nah" To Date With Funny Marco's SisterAccording to Funny Marco, his sister wants to "have a baby" with Chris Brown.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipChris Brown Asks Funny Marco Why He Let G Herbo And Southside "Bully" HimChris Brown didn't seem convinced by Funny Marco's explanation.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChris Brown Roasts Funny Marco & GloRilla With Special Ed Joke: WatchBreezy's chat with Funny Marco went over much more smoothly than G Herbo and Southside's.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralFunny Marco Gives His Honest Thoughts On Bobbi AlthoffFunny Marco spoke about Althoff with the NELK Boys.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSouthside Reacts To Fans Claiming He Had Poop Stains On His JeansSouthside thought it was pretty funny.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSouthside Claps Back At Funny Marco After He Says He Was Uncomfortable With InterviewSouthside wasn't sympathizing with Marco after their interview.By Lavender Alexandria