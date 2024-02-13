G Herbo Defends Funny Marco Trolling: "We Already Had A Relationship"

G Herbo says Funny Marco's production staff told him to troll the YouTuber during their tense interview, last October. Reflecting on the incident during a new appearance on Drink Champs, Herbo explained that the two already had a relationship with one another.

"Marco first and foremost, that's my man," Herbo began in the clip below. "We already had a relationship prior to doing the interview and s**t. So originally [Southside] was supposed to did the interview, the episode, and they had his production staff told us to troll him. It was supposed to be a surprise to come on to troll him. We wasn't originally just on bulls**t, we was a little off the sauce. We was a little extra overboard, but the whole thing was to come on there intimidate him on his show like pull a him on him."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: G Herbo speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Herbo continued: "I spoke to him before we even came out and we was good. I don't know if it was like a confusion between our staff and his production team where we didn't think it really wanted to come out. Nah it was cool, we ain't trippin', like public perception and what people are gonna take from it. That's another thing, that's the name of the game that's what come with it." Check out his full conversation with Drink Champs below.

G Herbo Sits Down With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Herbo and producer Southside both came under fire for their behavior on Marco's Open Thoughts podcast. Many fans of the show felt their attempt at trolling elevated into full-on bullying at many points. Marco even claimed afterward that they broke his $30,000 watch at one point. Be on the lookout for further updates on G Herbo on HotNewHipHop.

