G Herbo Discusses "Taking Accountability" With Three-Year Probation Sentence

Last month, G Herbo finally learned his fate after pleading guilty to two charges in 2023. He admitted to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and another count of making false statements to a federal official. The sentencing follows his and his crew's 2020 indictment, which saw them be accused of "booking trips, services, and other luxurious purchases while using stolen identities" and more.

The judge handed him a three-year probation sentence last month, meaning that Herbo wouldn't have to spend any more time behind bars than he already has. In addition to his sentence, he was ordered to pay nearly $140K in restitution, as well as a $5.5K fine. While probation and fines certainly aren't ideal, his fate could have been much worse. Reportedly, he could have been looking at up to 20 years in prison, and prosecutors were pushing for at least one.

Read More: G Herbo Offers Advice To Artists, Advises Stepping Out Of Comfort Zone

G Herbo Says It Took "A Lot Of Money To Stay Free"

During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, G Herbo opened up about the sentence, explaining that for him it was all about taking accountability. "You know God, man, for real," he began. "I've got to give all praise to God for sure. But you know just staying alone, staying the course, and a lot of money for sure. You feel what I'm saying? A lot of money to stay free. At the end of the day, I was taking accountability for a minor role in some sh*t."

"Just me being a kid and being naive," he continued. "I barely even know how to use my cell phone, like, I ain't never committed fraud against nobody. I was accepting full accountability for whatever my role was in the whole situation." What do you think of G Herbo's comments about his probation sentence on Drink Champs? Do you agree with what he said about taking accountability? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: G Herbo Reveals New Mixtape "Best Rapper Alive" On The Way

[Via]