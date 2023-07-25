G Herbo Plea Deal: What We Know

Last week, G Herbo accepted a plea deal for his ongoing federal wire fraud and identity theft case. The Chicago rapper agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges in a Massachusetts court. The agreement, which awaits approval from a judge, comes almost three years after the initial reports of G Herbo’s arrest. On December 2, 2020, he and other members of his crew were indicted on fourteen charges. These charges alleged that they booked trips, services, and other luxurious purchases while using stolen identities on multiple occasions. Additionally, Chicago police arrested Herbo earlier this month for illegal gun possession. The rapper formerly known as Lil Herb had previously been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. While we await further details of the ongoing case, here is what we know about G Herbo’s reported plea deal.

Initial Reports Of Indictment & Fraud Case

Wire fraud and identity theft charges against G Herbo and multiple affiliates stem from transactions they made under false identities. These reported purchases, including private jets, car and limousine rides, hotel rooms, and supposedly puppies, took place over four years. G Herbo and five other men were arrested for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. While the arrests took place in California, a Massachusetts grand jury indicted them because one of the private airline owners is based there.

Before accepting the plea deal, G Herbo potentially faced up to 20 years in prison. He initially pleaded not guilty in court and denounced the charges in a formal statement and on a song titled “Statement.” On the track, released shortly after his arrest, he raps, “Ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud.” Additionally, the rapper was charged in 2021 with lying to federal agents about his pending fraud case.

Details Of G Herbo’s Plea Agreement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: G Herbo performs during the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

As a result of his reported recent plea deal, the court will dismiss two of G Herbo’s charges of aggravated identity theft. The agreement will also likely reduce his prison sentence. Furthermore, the court will order G Herbo to compensate the parties affected by the fraudulent acts. According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo’s plea agreement orders him to “pay $140,000 in restitution to alleged victims, including $10,458 to Woof Woof,” the pet company he supposedly purchased puppies from fraudulently. The plea deal still needs to be entered in court, and Herbo is expected to do so by the end of this month.

G Herbo Recently Addressed His Legal Troubles

The possibility of facing time in prison may be unnerving for some, but G Herbo currently seems to be in good spirits. Besides releasing his written and musical statements from almost three years ago, he had not yet publicly spoken about his plea deal. During a brief encounter with TMZ just days ago, the rapper smiled when asked about his well-being. He also reassured his fans that he had new music on the way. Addressing his legal case, Herbo says, “I don’t even got a lot on my plate, I’m just working. Life, doing the right s**t, bro, I’m great.” Until he officially enters his guilty plea in court, this is all we know about G Herbo’s federal fraud case and plea deal. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.

