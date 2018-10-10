fraud charges
- MusicG Herbo Plea Deal: What We KnowWhile we await further details of the ongoing case, here is what we know about G Herbo’s plea deal.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Founder To Launch Virtual Festival The Fyre Festival conman plans to kick off another festival in the Bahamas. By Lamar Banks
- CrimeMan Posed As Members Of Trump's Family To Collect Donations From Supporters: ReportDoorDash driver Joshua Hall has been charged with fraud & identity theft after feds say he collected thousands of dollars, but he denies the claims.By Erika Marie
- MusicJudge In G Herbo Fraud Case Allows Him To Communicate With Team & Half Brother: ReportA judge approved the rapper's request to modify some conditions of his release. By Madusa S.
- CrimeNelly's "Nellyville" Producer Charged In Connection To "Sweetie Pie's" Murder CaseWaiel Rebhi Yaghnam, a producer on Nelly's "Nellyville", has been indicted on fraud charges in connection to the "Welcome To Sweetie Pie's" murder case.By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty To Stealing $300K From Stormy DanielsMichael Avenatti was charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentEl Chapo Is The Reason Shannade Clermont's Sentencing Was Pushed BackThe "Bad Girls Club" star's sentencing has been pushed back until April.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls' JT Sends Message To Cardi B & Fans From PrisonThe rapper seems optimistic.By Zaynab
- MusicCity Girls' Yung Miami Reveals JT Will Be Released Much Sooner Than ExpectedJT is coming out this December.By Aron A.