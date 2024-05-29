Sean Kingston Will Be Extradited To Florida Amid Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston is facing some serious legal scrutiny right now. Overall, this is all in connection with the raid on his home that took place late last week. As we reported, Kingston's mom was arrested during the raid and hit with eight charges. Meanwhile, Kingston was in California at the time and was subsequently arrested. Since last week, Kingston has been incarcerated at a facility in San Bernardino, where he has been awaiting extradition.

According to Billboard, the artist was supposed to have a court hearing yesterday. As it turns out, Kingston did not show up, although his representatives did make their way to the court. It was here where he ultimately decided to waive his right to fight extradition. Instead, he will simply be flown back to Florida in due time. When he returns home, he will be fighting a total of 10 charges. These charges mostly have to do with alleged fraud, grand theft, and even identity theft.

Sean Kingston Won't Fight Extradition

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Recording artist Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Hollywood Christmas Parade)

Some of the biggest allegations in this case involve almost $500K worth of jewelry. Furthermore, there is a car dealership alleging that Kingston and his mother stole a Cadillac Escalade worth $160K. It is a massive case, and it will be a difficult path forward for the artist. At the time of writing this, Kingston remains in California, although a move back to Florida is imminent.

